PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $3,748,504.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

PHM stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,252,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $135.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

