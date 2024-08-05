Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $19.37. The company had a trading volume of 378,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,800. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

