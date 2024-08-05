Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $264.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PWR. B. Riley raised their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.18.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.58. 1,641,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,371. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 581.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 191,334 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

