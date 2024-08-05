QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $164,909.88 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $164,909.88 and $609.33 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010491 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,335.18 or 1.00136188 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008215 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011563 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198584 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,117.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

