Rapid7 (RPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Rapid7 to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Rapid7 has set its Q2 guidance at $0.50-0.53 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.10-2.21 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. On average, analysts expect Rapid7 to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. Rapid7 has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $61.88.

A number of analysts have commented on RPD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

