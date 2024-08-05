RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RBC Bearings updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RBC stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,219. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $309.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on RBC Bearings from $328.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.71.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

