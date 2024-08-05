Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wingstop (WING)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING):
- 8/2/2024 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $353.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $418.00 to $425.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Wingstop had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $407.00 to $458.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $345.00 to $360.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/1/2024 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $407.00 to $423.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Wingstop had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $456.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/31/2024 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2024 – Wingstop had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/16/2024 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $390.00 to $400.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $393.00 to $407.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2024 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $345.00 to $393.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 6/18/2024 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $420.00 to $460.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Wingstop is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/13/2024 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $430.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/6/2024 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $430.00 price target on the stock.
Wingstop Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $352.46. 785,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,850. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $431.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.72.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,924,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,071,473,000 after buying an additional 104,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after acquiring an additional 531,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,899,000.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
