Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ REGCP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.