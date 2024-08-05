Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Regency Centers Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ REGCP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67.
