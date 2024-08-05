Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.69.

RSG stock opened at $200.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.21. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

