Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Insider Acquires £94,500 in Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Van de Walle bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £94,500 ($121,559.04).

Robert Walters Price Performance

Shares of Robert Walters stock opened at GBX 372 ($4.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 404.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 408.52. Robert Walters plc has a twelve month low of GBX 344 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($6.07). The firm has a market cap of £269.18 million, a P/E ratio of 1,957.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Robert Walters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,631.58%.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.