Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Shares Gap Up to $536.03

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $536.03, but opened at $549.99. Roper Technologies shares last traded at $526.38, with a volume of 70,371 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $553.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

