Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 174 ($2.24) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital stock opened at GBX 147.80 ($1.90) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 144.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 138.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 328.44 and a beta of 1.13. Shaftesbury Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 101.90 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 156 ($2.01).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Shaftesbury Capital’s previous dividend of $1.65. Shaftesbury Capital’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

