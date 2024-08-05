Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Earns Buy Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.83.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $96.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.37 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

