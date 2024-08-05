Siacoin Tops One Day Volume of $5.18 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $233.10 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,730.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.42 or 0.00580116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00106161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00032571 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.88 or 0.00260054 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00036546 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068146 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

