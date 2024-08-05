Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $59.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $56.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE SLGN traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 606,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,547. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.53. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay A. Martin sold 4,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $199,265.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,307.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,651 shares of company stock worth $2,804,226 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Silgan by 118.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 108,942 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Silgan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

