SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $150.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.33.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $135.49 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.56.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

