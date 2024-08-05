Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Trading 1.7% Higher

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.72. Approximately 10,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 224,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $978.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 22,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $129,876.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,110,279.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,990 shares of company stock valued at $632,615. 75.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

