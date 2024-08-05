Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $16.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.17.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLDB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
NASDAQ SLDB opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $301.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.
