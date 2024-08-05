Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Shares Up 4.4%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.36. Approximately 23,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 204,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.61.

In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,189,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $10,417,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $3,955,886.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,067,845.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,535 shares of company stock worth $9,626,682. Corporate insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

