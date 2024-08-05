S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after acquiring an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,652,862,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,060,000 after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $486.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,889. The company has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $502.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $455.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.73.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

