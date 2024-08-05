SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13,300.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in SPS Commerce by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ SPSC traded down $9.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,461. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.96 and a 52 week high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.16.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.25.

About SPS Commerce

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

