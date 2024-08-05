Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 52,280 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the average volume of 33,036 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $30,861.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,871.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,901 shares of company stock worth $16,138,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $8,232,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 177.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 67.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 273,473 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 21,820,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,701,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,758.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.