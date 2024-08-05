StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($14.10) by $4.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

