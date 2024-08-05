StockNews.com Upgrades Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MEDP. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.00.

Shares of MEDP opened at $377.00 on Thursday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $227.21 and a 1-year high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $403.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.80.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating 1,300 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,631. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 355.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $5,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

