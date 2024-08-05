Storj 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $117.72 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Storj has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $150.53 million and $117.72 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,497,114 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows users to securely and privately store their data on a distributed network of nodes. The platform uses blockchain technology and cryptographic protocols to ensure that user data remains secure and immutable. Storj was created by a team of developers led by Shawn Wilkinson, and the Storj token, or STORJ, is used to pay for storage and bandwidth on the network and incentivize node operators to provide storage and bandwidth. Overall, Storj provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional cloud storage services while allowing users to retain ownership and control of their data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

