SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SunCar Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.63 and last traded at $9.50. 79,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 291,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

SunCar Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

About SunCar Technology Group

SunCar Technology Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business.

