Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $529.50 and last traded at $596.37. 3,606,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,162,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $624.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $816.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $835.27. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

