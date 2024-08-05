Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.23

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.23 and last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 21973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Get Synaptics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SYNA

Synaptics Stock Down 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.44. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.