Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sysco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $74.82. 1,785,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,498. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.10.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

