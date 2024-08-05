T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 52.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,251,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total transaction of $39,295,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 673,251,489 shares in the company, valued at $116,236,869,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,019,788 shares of company stock valued at $685,706,726. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $188.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,922,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,309. The firm has a market cap of $220.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.47 and a 52 week high of $193.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

