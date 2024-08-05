Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NYSE TISI opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Team has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,559,520 shares in the company, valued at $12,928,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

