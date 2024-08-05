Teladoc Health’s (TDOC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $26.67.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $117,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock valued at $178,225. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

