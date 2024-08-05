Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. Teradata also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.58 EPS.

Teradata Trading Down 4.3 %

Teradata stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,533. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. Teradata has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

