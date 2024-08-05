Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.26 EPS.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.16. 977,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. Teradata has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TDC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

