Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. Teradata also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.26 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,848. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. Teradata has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $56.12.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

