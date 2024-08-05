Thoughtworks (TWKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Thoughtworks has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.01) to $0.01 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.02 to $0.08 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $248.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect Thoughtworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Thoughtworks Stock Down 4.8 %
TWKS opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.10. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Thoughtworks
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Thoughtworks
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.