Thoughtworks (TWKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Thoughtworks has set its Q2 guidance at ($0.01) to $0.01 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.02 to $0.08 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $248.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.77 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, analysts expect Thoughtworks to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWKS opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.10. Thoughtworks has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Thoughtworks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

