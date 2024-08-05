Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $189.00 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $189.00 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,426.84 or 1.00000438 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007839 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01992583 USD and is down -3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,794,892.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

