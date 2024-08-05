tomiNet (TOMI) Price Down 54.7% This Week

tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 54.7% lower against the dollar. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and approximately $12.59 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0864 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000132 BTC.

tomiNet Profile

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 156,415,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,250,602 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/news. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The Reddit community for tomiNet is https://reddit.com/r/tomipioneers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomi (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomi has a current supply of 156,415,445.43506128 with 142,250,602.75379068 in circulation. The last known price of tomi is 0.10503523 USD and is down -13.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $11,998,447.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

