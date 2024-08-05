Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 31,916 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 33% compared to the typical volume of 24,070 call options.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPXS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.11. The stock had a trading volume of 100,564,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,520,719. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.09.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $173,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.