Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,614 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in Shell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.68. 4,216,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,311. The company has a market capitalization of $226.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

