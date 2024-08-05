Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,497 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.48. 8,235,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,823,497. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

