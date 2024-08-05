Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,900 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of FOCT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.41. 79,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $552.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.