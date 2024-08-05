Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $784,486,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $300,594,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Waste Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 26,116.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 913,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,680,000 after acquiring an additional 910,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $193,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,194. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.71 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.84.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

