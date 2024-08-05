Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 206.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Airbnb by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock valued at $109,423,324. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB traded down $3.77 on Monday, hitting $124.46. 3,264,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

