Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at $689,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,171,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 607,413 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,815,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,305,000 after buying an additional 378,931 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RITM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,408. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RITM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on RITM

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.