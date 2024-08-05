Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $219,000 Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,863,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATO traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.30. The company had a trading volume of 440,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,967. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $132.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

