Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 515.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,585 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after acquiring an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.45. 763,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,756. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.89 and its 200-day moving average is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

