Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.63.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock traded down $6.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.66. 325,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,311. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $284.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.81 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

