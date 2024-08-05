Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $23,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.20. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $78.19 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

