Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LCTU traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $61.70.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.